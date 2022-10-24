TraDAO Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges (TOD)

TraDAO (TOD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. During the last seven days, TraDAO has traded flat against the dollar. TraDAO has a market cap of $320.56 million and $156.00 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TraDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001489 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,502.69 or 0.28430621 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011104 BTC.

TraDAO Profile

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @tradao_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TraDAO is blog.tradao.finance. TraDAO’s official website is tradao.finance.

Buying and Selling TraDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “TraDAO (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TraDAO has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TraDAO is 0.28495857 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tradao.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TraDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

