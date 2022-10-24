Traders Purchase Large Volume of Lilium Call Options (NASDAQ:LILM)

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 5,650 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,055% compared to the average daily volume of 489 call options.

Lilium Stock Performance

Lilium stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,894. Lilium has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $9.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lilium

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lilium by 1,114.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,934 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Lilium by 96.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 1,531,711 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Lilium by 3.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,827,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,434,000 after buying an additional 571,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Lilium by 12,089,950.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 241,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lilium Company Profile

Several research firms recently issued reports on LILM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.12.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

