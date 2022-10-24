Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) PT Lowered to $38.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TVTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $22.39 on Thursday. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.33 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. Equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $78,118.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,402,000 after acquiring an additional 647,804 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,134,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,776,000 after purchasing an additional 684,503 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,150,000 after purchasing an additional 299,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after purchasing an additional 40,555 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,097,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

