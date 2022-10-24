Tribe Market Cap Reaches $99.97 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 24th. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Tribe has a market capitalization of $99.97 million and $3.86 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tribe Profile

Tribe’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

