Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Tricida Stock Down 94.3 %
NASDAQ TCDA traded down $10.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.62. 2,744,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,909. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. Tricida has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.
Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Tricida will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCDA. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its position in Tricida by 11,449.0% during the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 22,669 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Tricida by 92.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Tricida during the first quarter worth $190,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Tricida during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tricida in the first quarter valued at $994,000.
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
