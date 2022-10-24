Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Cowen cut Tricida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.
Tricida Trading Down 94.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA traded down $10.27 on Monday, reaching $0.61. 3,445,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,909. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. Tricida has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.61.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 214,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $2,899,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 738,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tricida news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 214,800 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $2,899,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 738,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 37,339 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $501,089.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 732,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,832,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,350,822 shares of company stock worth $13,911,600 and sold 564,390 shares worth $7,127,454. 35.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricida
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Tricida in the 1st quarter worth $17,115,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tricida by 415.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 441,221 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in Tricida by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,652,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,805,000 after buying an additional 317,550 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in Tricida by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,028,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,635,000 after buying an additional 283,883 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Tricida in the 1st quarter worth $2,238,000.
Tricida Company Profile
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
