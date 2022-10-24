Trigran Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,559,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 486,335 shares during the period. Ooma makes up 3.5% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned about 10.53% of Ooma worth $30,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Ooma during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ooma during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ooma during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ooma by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ooma during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma Price Performance

OOMA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.60. 1,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.78 million, a PE ratio of -492.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91. Ooma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $24.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Ooma

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.