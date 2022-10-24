Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Biotech from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIB. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trinity Biotech by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,412,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 125,966 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its position in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.11% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

