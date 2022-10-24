Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Biotech from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Trinity Biotech Stock Performance
NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.32.
About Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
