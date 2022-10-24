Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE reduced its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,594 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Twilio were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in Twilio by 182.5% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 31,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 2.2% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Twilio by 0.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $619,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Argus lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.41.

Insider Activity at Twilio

Twilio Stock Down 3.8 %

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.57. 50,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,894,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $363.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.11. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.