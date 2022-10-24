Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 967,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,598 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $83,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSN. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $489,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 44.9% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.0% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.13.

TSN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.09. The company had a trading volume of 13,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.93 and a 200 day moving average of $82.13. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

