U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Compass Point

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Compass Point to $43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.11.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $40.23 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.