U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Stock Price Down 1.2%

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.76. Approximately 19,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 34,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33.

