Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 180.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $10,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 29.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 32.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 19.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Cowen lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.24.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $380.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,460. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $451.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $409.21 and its 200-day moving average is $400.01. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

