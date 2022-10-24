Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $36.68

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.68 and last traded at $37.23, with a volume of 6736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.92.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average of $54.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.54). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. The company had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $133,158.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,343.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.