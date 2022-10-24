Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 10,731 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $51,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 48,116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.31. 57,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,594. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.80 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $120.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on UNP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.