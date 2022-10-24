Uniswap Price Hits $6.16 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.69 billion and approximately $112.10 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $6.16 or 0.00031898 BTC on exchanges.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021090 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00272272 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001338 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005068 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00017380 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000389 BTC.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.22429705 USD and is up 2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 502 active market(s) with $97,370,507.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

