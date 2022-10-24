United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
United Security Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %
UBFO stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.66.
United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
