United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

UBFO stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.66.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About United Security Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

