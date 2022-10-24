Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.06

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.06 and last traded at $44.01, with a volume of 646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Unum Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,847,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth $32,256,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 8,319.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 831,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,275,000 after acquiring an additional 821,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,264.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,643,000 after acquiring an additional 667,949 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

