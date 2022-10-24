V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.43 billion-$12.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.13 billion. V.F. also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.70-$0.75 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Price Performance

VFC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.60. The company had a trading volume of 24,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. V.F. has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $78.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.54.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of V.F. by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in V.F. by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.