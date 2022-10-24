Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.79. The company had a trading volume of 84,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,013. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $144.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

