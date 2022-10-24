Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on META. Atlantic Securities cut Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.91.

NASDAQ META traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $130.93. 1,174,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,231,514. The firm has a market cap of $351.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.76. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.53 and a fifty-two week high of $353.83.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,471,276 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

