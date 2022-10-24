Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 36,835 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,835 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,032 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $130,586,000. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,876,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,903 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $37.47. The company had a trading volume of 733,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,214,676. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.85. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $53.04.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.