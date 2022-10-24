Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,604 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.5% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,843,000 after buying an additional 6,033,825 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,450,000 after buying an additional 5,053,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,116,000 after buying an additional 1,587,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,610.5% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,529,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,062,000 after buying an additional 1,473,177 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,508,410. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.78. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

