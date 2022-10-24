Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 11,773 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,773 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after buying an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 37.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,414,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after buying an additional 1,433,324 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.88.

AbbVie stock traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,962. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $266.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.60 and a 200-day moving average of $146.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

