Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 476 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.6 %

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Shares of UPS traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.15. 74,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

