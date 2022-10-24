Valero Energy (VLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.66. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Valero Energy to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $126.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.80 and its 200 day moving average is $114.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $146.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several research firms have issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,242,000 after acquiring an additional 144,983 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,343,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,766,000 after acquiring an additional 333,889 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 379,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,541,000 after buying an additional 79,822 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

