Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Sets New 52-Week High at $300.55

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $300.55 and last traded at $300.50, with a volume of 3856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $295.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.00.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.09 and its 200-day moving average is $258.29.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $3,253,395.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,812,012.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $3,253,395.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,812,012.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,211.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 50.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.