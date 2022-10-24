Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,577 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $81,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.86. The company had a trading volume of 76,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,662. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.50 and a 200 day moving average of $148.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

