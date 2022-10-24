Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Raised by Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 4.2% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 566,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,359,000 after purchasing an additional 48,577 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 45,585 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VIG traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.02. The stock had a trading volume of 137,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,662. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

