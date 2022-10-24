Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Motive Wealth Advisors’ Largest Position

Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 8.4% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank OZK grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.58. 1,344,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,214,676. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85.

