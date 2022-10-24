Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Decreased by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,252 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,214,676. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $53.04.

