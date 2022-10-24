Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,587,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,477 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 10.02% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $1,015,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.58. 9,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,278. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $266.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.18 and a 200-day moving average of $195.46.

