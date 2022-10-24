Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,555,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $272,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,940.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 19,261 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VOT stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.58. 3,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,146. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

