Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.95. 2,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,606. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.80.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.