Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Boosted by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,032,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,802,000 after purchasing an additional 26,247 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 123,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,767,000 after purchasing an additional 25,723 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $344.21. 112,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,125,316. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

