Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.03. The stock had a trading volume of 88,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,664. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.71. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

