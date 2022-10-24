Verge Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. During the last week, Verge has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $51.23 million and approximately $756,297.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,330.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00021018 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00272114 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00117554 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.78 or 0.00738606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.56 or 0.00561589 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00242419 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,401,688 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

