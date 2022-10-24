Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.29% of Vericel worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vericel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,566,000 after purchasing an additional 32,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vericel by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,942,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,463,000 after acquiring an additional 132,856 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,250,000 after buying an additional 918,299 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 907,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,676,000 after acquiring an additional 571,139 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Vericel by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 785,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after buying an additional 66,771 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $24.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $52.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $37.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Vericel to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Vericel Profile



Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Stories

