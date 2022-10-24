Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 34,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 547,580 shares.The stock last traded at $15.50 and had previously closed at $15.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Veris Residential to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Veris Residential Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veris Residential

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 75,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $913,411.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,306,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,315,228.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Mahbod Nia bought 79,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $916,761.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,633.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 75,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $913,411.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,306,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,315,228.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 630,791 shares of company stock worth $7,231,749 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter worth $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter worth $74,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter worth $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veris Residential

(Get Rating)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.