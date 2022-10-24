Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VREGet Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 34,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 547,580 shares.The stock last traded at $15.50 and had previously closed at $15.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Veris Residential to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Veris Residential Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 75,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $913,411.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,306,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,315,228.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mahbod Nia bought 79,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $916,761.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,633.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 75,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $913,411.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,306,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,315,228.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 630,791 shares of company stock worth $7,231,749 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veris Residential

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter worth $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter worth $74,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter worth $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

