Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 34,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 547,580 shares.The stock last traded at $15.50 and had previously closed at $15.31.
A number of analysts have issued reports on VRE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Veris Residential to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
Veris Residential Stock Up 1.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter worth $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter worth $74,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter worth $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.
