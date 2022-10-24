Veritas Asset Management LLP Acquires New Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 766,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,547,000. Bio-Rad Laboratories comprises about 2.8% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 2.56% of Bio-Rad Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,305,534,000 after buying an additional 30,476 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 629,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,245,000 after buying an additional 47,921 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 415,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,007,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,193,000 after buying an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth $191,846,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $278,166.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BIO traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $373.56. 1,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,667. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $455.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.42 and a twelve month high of $798.97.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

