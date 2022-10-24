Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000947 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $11.94 million and $48,519.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,310.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021113 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00272820 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00117017 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.69 or 0.00744116 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.29 or 0.00560797 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00241949 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,303,947 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

