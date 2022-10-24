Victoria PLC (LON:VCP) Insider Philippe Hamers Buys 941 Shares

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Rating) insider Philippe Hamers purchased 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 466 ($5.63) per share, with a total value of £4,385.06 ($5,298.53).

Philippe Hamers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Philippe Hamers purchased 6,450 shares of Victoria stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 394 ($4.76) per share, with a total value of £25,413 ($30,706.86).

Victoria Price Performance

Shares of LON VCP opened at GBX 544.20 ($6.58) on Monday. Victoria PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 300 ($3.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,220 ($14.74). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 423.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 491.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.93, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of £627.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17,800.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Victoria Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($10.63) price target on shares of Victoria in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

