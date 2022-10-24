ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) PT Lowered to $7.00

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ViewRay from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ViewRay from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.30.

ViewRay Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $705.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.99. ViewRay has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $8.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ViewRay

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 131.20% and a negative return on equity of 75.54%. Analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

