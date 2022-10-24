Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $782 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $757.10 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Vista Outdoor to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.38.

NYSE VSTO remained flat at $26.48 during trading hours on Monday. 2,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.27.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $802.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.03 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.97% and a net margin of 15.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,462,000 after purchasing an additional 32,209 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 23,045 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 414.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 159,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

