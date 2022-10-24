Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Receives GBX 141.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 141.60 ($1.71).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 215 ($2.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.93) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 99.63 ($1.20) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 108.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 119.69. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 97.40 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £27.59 billion and a PE ratio of 1,643.17.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

