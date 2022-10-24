Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Receives $24.53 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.53.

VLPNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Voestalpine from €28.70 ($29.29) to €21.00 ($21.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Voestalpine from €31.00 ($31.63) to €29.20 ($29.80) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Voestalpine from €26.70 ($27.24) to €18.90 ($19.29) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Voestalpine from €35.00 ($35.71) to €29.00 ($29.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Voestalpine Stock Performance

Shares of VLPNY stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine ( OTCMKTS:VLPNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 10.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Voestalpine will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

