Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Market Cap Tops $98.09 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $4.10 or 0.00021213 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $98.09 million and $8.47 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.12494842 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $11,655,786.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

