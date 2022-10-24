Wajax (TSE:WJX) Given New C$23.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Wajax (TSE:WJXGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$26.50 to C$23.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

WJX opened at C$17.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$378.35 million and a PE ratio of 6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.05. Wajax has a 52 week low of C$17.25 and a 52 week high of C$29.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.54.

Wajax (TSE:WJXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$511.19 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Wajax will post 2.7799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

