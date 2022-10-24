Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,937 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 2.6% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart stock opened at $137.50 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.98. The firm has a market cap of $373.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

