Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 257,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 1,344,183 shares.The stock last traded at $27.05 and had previously closed at $23.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.21.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 351.69% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 597.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,244,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,475 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 1,640.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 292,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 275,936 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.